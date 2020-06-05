Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 37,758 cases, 2,355 deaths; DeWine announces reopening dates for amusement parks, casinos

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Friday, there are a total of 37,758(+476) cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,355(+16) deaths and 6,385(+73) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,632(+9) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine announced that casinos, racinos, amusement parks, water parks, and outdoor theaters can reopen in two weeks.

DeWine stated that the goal of his staff and officials is to make sure Ohio is reopening safely.

“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine addressing those who say Ohio should open with no rules. He says to do that in the middle of this pandemic would be irresponsible and an abandonment of the duty he has as the Governor. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 5, 2020

DeWine started Friday’s news conference by announcing that a member of the Ohio National Guard has been removed from the protest patrol mission in Washington D.C. after the FBI uncovered information that the guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.

DeWine announced Friday that over the next several days they will be talking in more detail about what they are doing to fix inequalities in testing in minority communities. He says they will focus on minority health and on police reform in Ohio.

He also stated that testing in Ohio is ramping up and health care providers will be able to test anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and officials are working with businesses, especially pharmacies, in the state to help make this possible.

By going to https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb you can click on “Testing and Community Health Centers” at the top of the page. There you can see the locations of places where you can get a test. There are more than 40 retail testing locations across Ohio, with more to come. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

DeWine also said that the state is working to reopen more and more businesses in the state.

DeWine announced Thursday that a number of entertainment facilities including zoos and movie theaters can begin reopening next week.

However, because amusement parks weren’t on that list, Cedar Point, Kings Island, and Kalahari Resorts filed a lawsuit Friday, against the Ohio Department of Health stating the amusement parks should be allowed to reopen.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, and ODH Director Amy Acton last held a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Governor DeWine said Tuesday they have been working with the Department of Education on reopening Ohio schools. The state fully intends to have school in the fall. The start dates is up to individual boards of education.

The state is working on a broad outline of health guidelines for schools.

DeWine also announced that all surgeries in Ohio can resume. Facilities must continue to monitor their PPE stockpile. The use of telehealth is still encouraged whenever possible.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.