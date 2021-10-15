Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Nearly 5,000 new cases, 306 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Oct. 15, the state is reporting a total of 1,490,451 (+4,937) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,880 (+290) hospitalizations and 9,801 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,398,736 — or 54.7% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,293 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 306 deaths, bringing the total to 23,327. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

A delay in reporting vaccinations may have led to slightly higher numbers for Friday, with a decrease possible Saturday.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses: