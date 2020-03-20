Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine orders senior centers, senior daycare centers to close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Senior centers and senior daycare centers have been ordered closed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During a Friday update, DeWine said the centers will close at the end of business on Monday, March 23.

DeWine said the centers are closing due to the vulnerability of the senior population to the coronavirus.

Senior center services like lunch and transportation will continue during the closure, the governor said, with the lunches seniors usually receive at the senior centers will now be delivered to their homes.

The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first death due to the virus Friday. There are also 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.