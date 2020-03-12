Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says schools will take an extended spring break of three weeks starting Monday.
The governor clarified that the order will take place at the close of school Monday, March 16, through April 3, for all K-12 schools, including public, private and charter.
“We have a responsibility to save lives. We could have waited to close schools, but based on advice from health experts, this is the time to do it,” said DeWine.
The governor has asked schools to work to provide education through alternative means.
DeWine made the announcement Thursday when it was announced a fifth person in the state had been confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
There are now 52 people under investigation in Ohio with 333 under health supervision.
Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters.