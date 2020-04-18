Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 10,222 cases, 451 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of cases and deaths due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio have been released.

As of Saturday, there are 10,222 cases reported in the state, leading to 451 deaths. A total of 2,519 hospitalizations have been reported.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced there would be no news briefing Saturday or Sunday unless there was a big announcement.

During Friday’s news briefing, Governor DeWine about his plan to reopen businesses in the state by stating there are three conditions that must be met in order for the economic restart to begin: Public health measures and compliance must be established, people most vulnerable to the disease must be protected, and businesses operate safely with safeguards in place.

More details of the plan are expected to be announced next week, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

And while things are expected to begin reopening May 1, there is one essential fact DeWine wants everyone to keep in mind: the virus is not going to go away.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s restart plan

“We have to assume that everyone we meet is carrying the virus,” DeWine said. “Because many people are walking around among us and don’t know they’re carrying the virus.”

DeWine then announced he’s granting seven commutations to prisoners and denying 84.

As of Thursday, 499 Ohio inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died with all four coming at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

On Thursday, DeWine said an economic advisory board has provided information and guidelines to him that will help some businesses to reopen by May 1.