Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 27,474 cases, 1,610 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest total number of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio have been released.

As of Saturday, 27,474 (+520) cases have been reported in the state of Ohio, leading to 4,870 (+79) hospitalizations and 1,610(+29) deaths. The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

There is no briefing from the statehouse scheduled for Saturday, unless there is some breaking news for the governor to report.

Friday marked a major turning point for reopening the state, with outdoor dining at restaurants, barbershops and hair salons, tattoo parlors, and massage providers reopening for business, joining non-essential retail shops, offices, and distribution and manufacturing facilities. These businesses represent close to 90 percent of Ohio’s economy, according to Gov. Mike DeWne.

On Thursday, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21

Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited

BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:

May 15 – outdoor dining

May 15 – personal services (salons, spas, massage therapy, tattoo and piercing services)

May 21 – indoor dining

Water parks and amusement parks do not have a reopening date at this time.