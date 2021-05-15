Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 919 new cases, 42 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, May 15, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,090,276 (+919) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 57,956 (+42) hospitalizations and 7,974 (+9) ICU admissions.

Also Saturday, ODH reported that a total of 4,963,118 people — 42.46% of the state’s population — had at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 28,884 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 87 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 19,528. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

There are two incentives for teens and adults to get vaccinated: a $1 million drawing for adults who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and the chance to win a a full four-year scholarship to a state university for those 17 and younger.

DeWine reported that for the last two weeks, the state has a rate of 119.9 cases per 100,000 people. In March, he set a target of 50 before lifting health orders before announcing the June 2 date. DeWine indicated that he does not expect the number to drop that low by that date.

DeWine said that the state would stop offering pandemic unemployment assistance, an extra $300 a week for individuals, on June 26. He said the time had come to stop offering with new cases dropping the vaccines available.

The CDC announced Thursday that it was easing mask-wearing guidance indoors for fully vaccinated people. They are now allowed to stop wearing masks inside in most places but still wear them in crowded setting such as buses and planes.

Vaccinations in the state is open to those 12 and older.