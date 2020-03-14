Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state doubled from Friday to Saturday.

As of Saturday at 2 p.m., there are 26 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. 264 people are under investigation. Updated totals are released at 2 p.m. daily.

Cases range in age from 31 to 86 with a mean age of 53. Twelve are female and 14 are male. There have been seven hospitalizations.

There are cases in the following counties:

Belmont – 2

Butler – 4

Cuyahoga – 11

Franklin – 1

Lorain – 1

Stark – 3

Summit – 2

Trumbull – 2

The state’s call center has received more than 18,000 calls, 1,400 so far Saturday.

Governor DeWine urged parents to take children out of daycare if possible because social distance at daycares is pretty much impossible.

Lori Criss, director of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlined some signs and solutions for managing stress and anxiety during the outbreak.

“We’re all dealing with a new way of living that is temporary but is really impacting us in very personal ways,” Criss said.

Columbus Public Health and Mayor Ginther announced Saturday morning that one case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Columbus. The city’s Board of Health declared a public health emergency Friday afternoon.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Columbus City Schools announced it would provide meals to all children under 18 at several schools throughout the city.

DeWine announced Friday that jails and prisons will no longer allow visitors. He is asking for more protocols to keep sick people away.

