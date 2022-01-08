Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 18,000 new cases reported

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,170,139+18,310
Hospitalizations99,439+269
ICU admissions12,032+25
Deaths*30,072N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,700.

The department reported 9,547 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,051,447, which is 60.32% of the state’s population. And 33,644 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,52926.4%17.4%
In ICU1,29429.15%14.98%
On ventilator84417.51%58.99%

In December 2021, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a month span during the pandemic. Doctors in Ohio are beginning to see people get COVID-19 for a second or third time during the pandemic. Health leaders are saying that another COVID-19 booster shot could be on the horizon. Answers to questions on the free half a billion rapid tests coming from the federal government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter