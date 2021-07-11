Vet Voices

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 231 new cases in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Sunday, July 11, 1,114,267 (+231) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,924 (+10) hospitalizations and 8,357 (+2) ICU admissions. The number of Ohioans who have begun the vaccination process increased over a 24-hour period by 3,573, bringing the total to 5,626,500, or 48.13% of the population.

Vaccination rates slow, federal and state leaders try to figure out what’s next 

ODH reported 14 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,380. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

