Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be holding their daily news briefing at 2 P.M., Sunday.

Governor DeWine announced a stay at home order for all Ohioans during Sunday’s press conference.

“There is really nothing in that order, that we have not already been talking about,” said DeWine. “There’s nothing in that order, that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so.”

#StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park — although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

.@GovMikeDeWine says order will be posted online. Explaining some reasons people are allowed to leave, health and safety/to get necessary things/go outside for walk/take care of others, playgrounds closed. Order also explains what businesses are allowed open. @nbc4i — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) March 22, 2020

DeWine also announced daycares in the state must now operate under a pandemic license and imposed additional restrictions.

All childcare centers, beginning on Thursday, must operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license. We will also go down to a maximum of six children per room. This is a dramatic change, but it's necessary to minimize the risk to these kids. #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

Sunday, the state reported 351 people had tested positive for the virus with 83 hospitalizations. The state’s death toll remains at three.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since tests are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers.

Cases were reported in the following 40 counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (2), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (1), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (125), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (6), Erie (1), Franklin (34), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (19), Hancock (1), Huron (1), Lake (6), Licking (1), Lorain (19), Lucas (5), Mahoning (18), Marion (1), Medina (10), Miami (13), Montgomery (5), Portage (1), Richland (1), Stark (10), Summit (23), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (3), Wood (1)

Gov. DeWine said he will ask the state legislature to act to waive state standardized testing mandates in schools for this school year.

Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy met Sunday morning on a measure to stop the stockpiling of drugs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Sunday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the first U.S. Senator to report that he had tested positive for the virus.

DeWine began Saturday’s news conference by reminding Ohioans that the actions we take now will determine how many of us will die from the virus.

“What we do now, what we do not do now, will really determine ultimately how many Ohioans die,” DeWine said. “This is an absolutely critical time.”

DeWine on Saturday announced an order closing all adult day services for people with developmental disabilities. The order makes an exception for groups of 10 or fewer people gathering.

Lt. Governor Husted announced March, April and May Bureau of Workers Compensation payments will be deferred until June.

Husted also announced a load limit exemption for trucks carrying food and critical supplies.