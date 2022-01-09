Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Just over 19,000 new cases and less than 100 new hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 9 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,189,228+19,089
Hospitalizations99,531+92
ICU admissions12,038+6
Deaths*30,072N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 16,200.

The department reported 5,521 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,056,859, which is 60.37% of the state’s population. And 20,648 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,54126.6%18.4%
In ICU1,31829.79%15.33%
On ventilator84317.27%59.80%

Gyms in Central Ohio are reinforcing its COVID protocols amidst the ongoing surge of cases. Services in areas across the country are breaking down due to the omicron variant. The omicron variant’s mutation is causing more breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated individuals and even individuals with a booster shot.

