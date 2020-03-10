Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 15 now being tested for COVID-19, 2 in Franklin County

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is recommending indoor sporting events eliminate spectators to avoid the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

According to information released by the Ohio Department of Health Tuesday, 15 people are now being tested for the illness. That’s up from five people on Monday.

Fourteen people have tested negative, up from 11 on Monday.

According to Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner, there are two people in Franklin Co. currently being tested for the virus.

No additional positive cases were reported. Monday, the state reported three positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus in Cuyahoga County.

BREAKING: Governor DeWine has announced he is advising indoor sporting events to eliminate spectators. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 10, 2020

DeWine also recommended that colleges and universities go to remote learning and eliminate face to face interactions. He also recommended they stop school-sanctioned international travel and evaluate anyone who traveled internationally or spent time on a cruise ship during spring break.

The governor is not recommending the closure of K-12 schools, but says parents, principals and superintendents need to prepare for the possibility.

“Every action each of us takes can and will save lives,” said @GovMikeDeWine @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 10, 2020

Monday night, Shawnee State University in Portsmouth reported three possible cases are being investigated at the school. The university said the three people are under quarantine.

Ohio State University announced Monday night that in-person classes would be suspended until at least the end of March.

Kent State announced Tuesday afternoon it would stop face-to-face classes.

Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio after Monday’s three positive tests.