Vet Voices

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 344 new cases, 31 additional deaths

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Tuesday, July 13, 1,114,835 (+344) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,008 (+59) hospitalizations and 8,366 (+7) ICU admissions. A total of 5,635,050 people — or 48.2% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,168 from the previous day.

ODH reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,411. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter