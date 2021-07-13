Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 344 new cases, 31 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, July 13, 1,114,835 (+344) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,008 (+59) hospitalizations and 8,366 (+7) ICU admissions. A total of 5,635,050 people — or 48.2% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,168 from the previous day.

ODH reported 31 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,411. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.