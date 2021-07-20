Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 744 new cases reported, 12 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, July 20, a total of 1,118,513 (+744) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,259 (+61) hospitalizations and 8,400 (+3) ICU admissions. A total of 5,673,641 people — or 48.54% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,871 from the previous day.

ODH reported an additional 12 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,449. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 744 new cases reported is double the average for the past 21 days. A note on the ODH’s website stated that the amount of cases Tuesday was due to a true increase statewide. On Monday, the ODH had said a technical issue caused an elevated amount of cases.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state could be days away from announcing a new incentive program to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, DeWine signed a bill into law that includes a provision banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines approved for use under an emergency use authorization, such as the COVID-19 vaccines. A spokesman with DeWine’s office said the governor is confident the Food and Drug Administration will eventually grant full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines, “thus rendering this issue moot.”

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.