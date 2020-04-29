Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 17,303 cases, 937 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Wednesday, a total of 17,303 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 3,421 hospitalizations and 937 deaths.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine addressed the mandatory mask requirement announced Monday for people shopping in businesses. He acknowledged that some people find the idea offensive. DeWine said masks will no longer be mandated for customers in a retail setting, but rather strongly recommended.

Businesses will have the ability to turn customers away for not wearing a mask.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations will be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.