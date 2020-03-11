Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 4th COVID-19 case confirmed is first of ‘community spread’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The fourth case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Ohio, and 24 cases are being investigated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

A 53-year-old male from Stark County tested positive for COVID-19, this is the first case of community spread, meaning he has no travel history outside the United States.

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a news conference at 2pm, Wednesday with an update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

Twenty-one people have tested negative, up from 11 on Monday.

DeWine toured the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus call center, Wednesday, and talked about how rapidly things are moving and the time the state has to react.

“This is like going from a total standstill to 140mph in two seconds.”

On Tuesday, DeWine recommend indoor sporting events limit spectators to avoid the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

DeWine also said he’s recommending people to not attend indoor concerts or anything where a large group of people are gathering.

“Every action each of us takes can and will save lives,” said Governor DeWine.

According to Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner, there are two people in Franklin Co. currently being tested for the virus.

DeWine also recommended that colleges and universities go to remote learning and eliminate face to face interactions. He also recommended they stop school-sanctioned international travel and evaluate anyone who traveled internationally or spent time on a cruise ship during spring break.

The governor is not recommending the closure of K-12 schools, but says parents, principals and superintendents need to prepare for the possibility. Athens City Schools, due to its proximity to Ohio University, has canceled classes for two weeks.

Ohio State University announced Monday night that in-person classes would be suspended until at least the end of March. Several other colleges and universities followed suit Tuesday.

“By the end of this week it will seem like a different world than it is today and that’s the pace at which this change is occurring,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Director of Health, Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine is also recommending nursing homes to start scanning visitors, the state is no longer allowing visitors to jails or juvenile detention centers.

Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency in Ohio after Monday’s three positive tests.