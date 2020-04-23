Coronavirus In West Virginia: Four new cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 23, 2020, there have been 27,905 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 967 positive, 26,938 negative and 29 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (36), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 1 PM on Thursday.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com