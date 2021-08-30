Could that call from your grandchildren be a scammer?

A call from your grandchild who says they have been in a car accident may prompt you to send money, but take your time before you send anything.

Scammers are continuing to swindle grandparents out of tens of thousands of dollars by acting as their grandchild.

Acting US Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said this is a full-time job for scammers.

They’ll search for personal information to make it seem more realistic.

Bernard said he will peruse the maximum penalty of 20 years for anyone who tries to defraud another.

He said one red flag is calls late at night, along with a few others.

“So, if somebody’s asking you for money to be sent through prepaid cards, through gift cards, wiring money, you need to slow down. If its somebody pretending to be your grandchild, maybe ask a question that only your grandchild would know. Or make an excuse to get off the phone, call your grandchild’s cell phone.” Randolph J Bernard – US Attorney

Bernard also said the best course of action is to let unknown numbers go to voicemail, and to not be rushed into anything.