According to multiple news outlets, country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday on an obstruction of investigation charge.

Bryan was said to have been arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma.

Bryan said on social media that he got into “an incident” with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The country star didn’t say exactly what led to his arrest but said the emotions got the best of him and he was out of line. Bryan did offer a statement.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” Bryan said on his social media.

Bryan was released on bond.

Bryan will perform in Pittsburgh on March 9, 2024, at PPG Paints Arena.