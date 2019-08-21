County Commissioners discuss roads in Northern Panhandle

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — County Commissioners from Wetzel to Hancock County met Tuesday at the Highlands Event Center to discuss possible solutions for improving roads.

The group, formerly known as the Northern Panhandle Caucus, has one goal in mind — getting more money from the state for roads throughout the Northern Panhandle.

Southern counties, such as Wyoming, have fewer road problems than some Northern Panhandle counties but receive more state funding.

Number one, that we were promised, and some counties are still not seeing that, and number two, with the amount of gas and oil truck traffic that we have up here, I personally think that we should be given a priority because we’re providing a great revenue stream for the state of West Virginia, and if we’re going to continue to do that, our roads shouldn’t suffer because the truck traffic is doing damage to our roads and we’re not getting the money back from Charleston Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President.

The County Commissioners plan to meet again in September in Charleston.

Officials say they want the state legislature to hear and understand the needs of the entire Northern Panhandle.