OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A lot of people in the Ohio Valley got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past three years.

But now that number is dramatically lower.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says COVID-19 case numbers are high this winter after being low all summer.

But people are not responding by going out and getting vaccinated.

He says people are…quote…over it.

And there are a number of reasons for that.

“There’s no more push from the state or county health departments to get vaccinated. We aren’t putting up large mass vaccination centers or walk-in centers. The vaccine is now into the private sector. And as a result, we have a little more hesitancy. It’s a little more difficult to get, although it’s at pharmacies and some physician offices. We just have a little more hesitancy to get that.” Howard Gamble | Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Gamble says the City of Wheeling tests the wastewater for COVID-19 in the excrement.

They are seeing an increase in COVID-19 right now, as well as Rotavirus, Norovirus, and influenza.

He reminds us that it takes about two weeks for any vaccine to take effect and create immunity after getting the shot.