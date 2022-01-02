COVID cases surge and a Wheeling judge receives a historic appointment: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories:

Just as health officials warned, the combination of the holidays and the Omicron variant caused a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and in the Ohio Valley.

Doctors at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital are calling it “COVID 3.0”. Dr. Clark Milton, the hospital’s Medical Director of Corporate Health said we’re entering the third year with the virus being so dominant, and that it’s physically and emotionally challenging for everyone. He advises vaccinations and boosters.

In Ohio, hospitalizations due to the virus are at a pandemic high, so Governor Mike DeWine is asking for assistance from the National Guard.

He requested an additional 1,250 members to help at the state’s hospital. The Governor said this increase is being driven by residents who are unvaccinated.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a historic announcement, appointing members of the state’s first intermediate court of appeals.

Ohio County Commissioner and municipal judge Don Nickerson was appointed to a six-year term. He called this a dream now realized, and said he’s humbled and flattered by the opportunity.

The latest census data seemed to show some bleak results for West Virginia, with a nearly 7,000 person population loss, but there’s another number officials want you to pay attention to.

More than 2,300 people chose to move to the Mountain State in the past year.



Finally for some good news. All the rescheduling of canceled events proves to be good business for Oglebay. The popular destination is booked solid for weddings for 2022, with 160 scheduled to be exact.

The resort had a ceremony booked on the very first day of this new year and the guest book will stay full each weekend.

