COVID in the classroom and hundreds more jobs coming to the area: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here is a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was a search that went seemingly non-stop for days, as crews tried to find a boy who went missing in the Ohio River last Sunday.

–> Body of missing 7-year-old boy recovered <–

The 7-year-old’s body was found on Wednesday morning. Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black said no foul play was suspected.

We honor. We remember. This week marked 20 years since 9/11.

Communities honored the nearly3,000 lives lost in many ways. While we in the Ohio Valley watched at a distance on that devastating day, Follansbee native Victor Ceglie was working as a firefighter in Washington D.C. He responded to the Pentagon and was one of many fighting the fires inside. He also lost friends when the Twin Towers collapsed.

–> “I just hope people don’t forget”: Ohio Valley native & firefighter remembers the Pentagon on 9/11 <–

Classes are well underway in schools across the Ohio Valley, but Coronavirus is changing the protocol in classrooms. Many counties and school districts have put temporary mask mandates and new procedures in place in hopes of curbing the spread and keeping students in school.

–> Union Local goes back to masks hoping to keep students in class <–

As cases crop up, Union Local Schools, for example, had 100 students in quarantine earlier this week. It’s less now, but the Superintendent said they’re still taking precautions.



Hundreds of jobs are coming to Harrison County. Western Magnesium announced it’s setting up shop with a 122-acre plant.

–> Hundreds of jobs coming to Harrison County with future magnesium plant <–

It brings with it about 200 permanent jobs and several hundred more to construct the facility.



It’s a good ending to a story 7News first brought you last week. The Marshall County Animal Shelter took in 10 dogs this week that were displaced by Hurricane Ida.

–> Ida rescue dogs now call West Virginia home <–

These furry friends were at shelters when the storm struck. They took the country roads to West Virginia so that shelters in the South have space for animals who were separated from their owners and could possibly reunite with them. Now the Marshall County Animal Shelter is looking for people to give these pups a forever home.

