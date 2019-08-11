Cow found shot to death in Brooke Co.

Breaking News
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)

The search for a runaway cow in Brooke County has ended in tragedy.

According to Mike Dillie, his two-year-old dairy cow named “Bitsy” was roaming around the Wellsburg area for about a week.

According to Dillie, Bitsy the cow was found dead in the woods about a half mile away from her pen, sometime Saturday.

Dillie told 7News, Bitsy’s body was found over a hillside off of Blacks Hollow Road., tangled up in the brush with several bullet holes in her face and neck.

This story is developing. Stay with 7News for the latest.

