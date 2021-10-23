Crash in Wheeling leaves vehicle on its roof

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police Department officials released a statement that around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 600 block of Fulton Street.

Photos by Susan Tyska

No one was seriously injured, say police. This crash remains under investigation.

The vehicle ended up on its roof.

Police say this crash is not related to a wrong-way driver crash that led to a fatality near Perkins last night.

