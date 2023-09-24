OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Officials in Ohio County have confirmed a crash on 2-mile hill involving a tractor-trailer.

According to reports, the semi was traveling east on I-70 when it lost control and flipped on its side, blocking the left lane between the Elm Grove exit and the bottom of 2-mile hill.

The Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department confirms that the east bound lane will be closed temporarily.

It is unconfirmed if there are any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 7News for further updates.

