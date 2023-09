MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Marshall County confirm a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Roberts Ridge on September 10.

Officials say the road will be shut down from Games Ridge to Cecil Ridge until at least 6:00 p.m. September 10, possibly later.

Officials could not comment on the specifics of the crash but did state that repairs to the road needed to be completed before it could reopen.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with 7News for updates.