LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a semi-truck took out a massive highway sign in Liberty.

It happened on Interstate 80 eastbound, right underneath the Liberty Street bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 80 east is now open but the ramp from Route 11 to 80 east remains closed until further notice.

An image from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera shows a trailer that went over the bridge, taking down the signs.

Investigators were on the scene. No one was hurt.

WKBN is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.