OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department was called to a house fire on Wheeling Island Thursday night around 6:50pm, initially for a report of smoke inside of a house at 118 North Front Street.

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells us that when crews arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement of the house. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames quickly, but then spent several hours monitoring the house for hot spots.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate and no injuries were sustained by any of the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Wheeling Fire Department is currently investigating. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.