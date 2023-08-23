WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the words of Wheeling Chief of Police, Shawn Schwertfegger, “Without working together, particularly related to violent and gun crimes, we are not serving our communities to our fullest potential.”

This is why the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – otherwise known as ATF – has partnerned with the Wheeling Police Department to host training for state and local officers to strengthen federal firearms investigations and targeting violent crime.

They discussed available resources, such as crime gun tracing, and ways the ATF and federal prosecutors can better support local public safety strategies.

”We work very well with ATF, primarily because gun violence is the most worrisome thing for any police chief or any police department or any community for that matter. You just can’t have that. So, whatever we can do to enhance our opportunities to solve those crimes and to get those violent offenders off the streets, we want to do it.” Chief Shawn Schwertfegger – Wheeling Police Department

”It’s important that we operate in a manner that allows us to share intelligence widely. Criminals don’t honor any type of boundaries or jurisdictions. They go from town to town, to county to county, and state to state. Law enforcement has got to share information so that we can be most effective.” Shawn Morrow – Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Division

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia also played a role in this training.

This is part of a series of trainings ATF’s Louisville Division is holding with police departments across Kentucky and West Virginia.