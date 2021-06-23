Crime Stoppers new web series is asking for your help

Countdown to the 4th of July

A new web series has premiered on Love OV this month and is keeping it local.

Crime Stoppers is a new digital series on Love OV’s social media accounts featuring local unsolved crimes.

“We’re looking to find new information on some cases that have been hanging around and remain unsolved in the Ohio Valley.” Nick Nash – Producer

Each case is explained and researched across four episodes every month.

“This month we’re taking a look at the case of Kyle Morgan who met an untimely death here in Wheeling in 2016.” Nick Nash – Producer

His body was found 5 years ago today under the Fort Henry Bridge in Wheeling.

“We interviewed so many people and just got nowhere. We got nowhere; it was extremely frustrating.” Chief Don DeWitt – McMechen PD

There still hasn’t be anything new reported yet, but this series aims to change that.

“The idea is to get new information. We’re not trying to solve crimes, we’re not out to close things up. That’s the job of law enforcement.” Nick Nash – Producer

But if they aren’t trying to solve crimes, what is the show about?

“What we’re trying to do is to bring exposure to the case. To keep the idea, the story in the minds of the local people. And to bring in new information through the crime stoppers tip line.” Nick Nash – Producer

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 877-TIPS-4-US.

And if you’d like to check out the show, head over to Love OV’s social media accounts for new episodes every Thursday.