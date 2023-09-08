WHEELING, W.Va. — Crittenton Services is holding a Soup and Salad Luncheon to provide residential and behavioral health services to children and families in West Virginia.

The luncheon is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, November 2, from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the ballroom of the McLure Hotel in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Attendees will enjoy a lunch of soups and salads from the Ohio Valley’s best chefs and restaurants.

Guests can also sample different salads and soups and vote for the “Best Soup.”

Crittenton Services says The Soup and Salad Luncheon is a great way for family, friends, and downtown employees looking for an entertaining bite eat to support a good cause.

There will also be a Chinese Auction and basket raffle.

“This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that Crittenton Services has been able to bring back the popular luncheon,” said Crittenton’s Director of Marketing and Development, Jasmin Ilovar. “We are excited to host this community-wide event, and we hope to see some old faces as well as new ones.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling Crittenton Services at 304-242-7060 or their website.

Tickets are $15 per person and $300 for a business table sponsor (which includes eight tickets, media recognition, a logo on their website, event signage, and event program.)

All proceeds from the Soup and Salad Luncheon go towards providing residential and behavioral health services to children and families.

