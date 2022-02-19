(WTRF) We all know about Crocs, but have you heard about Crocs with heels?

That’s right! In October, Balenciaga and Crocs teamed up to release the stiletto clogs in model Madame 80mm Mule for $625.

The model comes in both black and white, fashioned with a 3.15 in / 80 mm architectural stiletto heel, round toe, a slip-on style, and rubber outsole.

From a long workday to a night on the town at least you’ll know your feet are comfortable with not just any regular croc but ones with that extra lift. Right?