ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Parking spots at the Ohio Valley Mall today were far and few between.

With only two weekends left until Christmas, shoppers are scrambling to pick up those last-minute gifts, wrapping paper, toys and more before the big day arrives.

The second Saturday in December is the fourth busiest shopping day of the year, just behind Black Friday, and the weekend just before Christmas.

As we saw on Black Friday, shoppers travel from near and far to the Ohio Valley Mall for the best deals and finds and that clearly has not changed this weekend.