Starting today, Monday, September 11, you can get a Blizzard from Dairy Queen for 85 cents.
Dairy Queen is celebrating their new Fall menu with 85-cent Blizzards and new Blizzard treats.
The new fall menu includes:
- Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.
- Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
- OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.
- REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.
- Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
- New! Royal REESE’S® Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.
To get a Blizard treat for 85 cents, customers will need to order the Blizzard through the DQ App. The offer lasts from September 11 – 24 at participating locations.