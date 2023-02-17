Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Ohio man will spend years behind bars after being convicted on felony charges for the 3rd time.

34 year old Dallas Michael Acoff from Ohio was convicted back in October of 2022 on five Federal drug distribution counts. These are in addition to his prior convictions for attempted murder and wanton endangerment connected to a Wheeling homicide from 2015.

According to court records, Acoff sold cocaine near the Fulton Playground in August of 2021. In February of 2022, Wheeling Police attempted a traffic stop on Acoff’s vehicle on Wheeling Island. Acoff fled in his vehicle before he went on foot. He was ultimately apprehended and police discovered he was in possession of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey imposed a 240 month sentence.