HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Hancock County Board of Education has officially named Dan Enich as their new superintendent.

Dan Enich will be taking over the reigns for the county.

He’s been the Career Tech and Education director for the last 6 years. Before that he was the principal of Weir High School, and Weir Middle School, and has filled a wide variety of other roles as well.

He wants to thank his family and the Board of Education for their confidence in him.

In his new role, he wants to establish a great foundation, figure out where the school system is at the moment, and adapt to the ever-changing educational landscape.

Mr. Enich also has a long history as an artist.

You’ll recall that earlier this month, the Board of Education voted to not extend the contract of former superintendent Dawn Petrovich.