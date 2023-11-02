WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tonight is the night for the 12th Annual ‘Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars’ where 7News anchor Baylee Martin will be competing, and 7News This Morning anchor Taylor Long will be hosting.

Week 2 of Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars rehearsal down, and I’m getting more and more excited!!!🪩✨🤍



Shout out to Nathan for being the BEST and for making rehearsals so fun!👯 Mark your calendars to come see us on November 4th at the Capitol for Augusta Levy!✨ pic.twitter.com/k6Fyt8hV5P — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 17, 2023

There is still time to get tickets to not only support your favorite Ohio Valley Stars but also support the mission of the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center offers one-on-one applied behavioral analysis therapy for children with autism, and their biggest fundraiser of the year is quickly approaching.

12 stars throughout the area will be lacing up their dancing shoes on Saturday, November 4, at the Capitol Theater for the 12th annual ‘Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars.’

”This year we have a huge lineup. We’re really excited that we’ve had so many people from the Valley reach out and want to be a part of helping us continue our mission at Augusta Learning Center. Last year was a record-breaking year for us fundraising wise, so we’re really hoping that this year we’ll do that also.” Jessica Osmianski – Director of Development & Communications, Augusta levy Learning Center

All of the proceeds from the event go directly back into the services that the Augusta Levy Learning Center provides to meet each child’s need with the goal of having them return to their home school district.

Their main source of donations comes from the ‘People’s Choice Award.’

Voting for the ‘People’s Choice Award’ is $1 per vote, and anyone can vote now until the end of the final performance for their favorite couple while simultaneously supporting families of children with autism.

VOTING FOR ‘PEOPLE’S CHOICE’ FOR DANCING WITH THE OHIO VALLEY STARS IS OPEN!🪩🗳️



Voting is $1, and you can vote as many times as you want! The couple with the most votes by Nov. 4th will win! Click the link below to vote for Nathan and me!💖⬇️ @WTRF7Newshttps://t.co/Vy0I6A5dyj pic.twitter.com/0NOZGBI3ee — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 5, 2023

”So many times, especially in our early intervention program, we meet parents who come in and tell us they’ve been told that their child will never be able to communicate with them or talk to them. And through applied behavior analysis, we’re able to help those children learn to communicate and to request and to find their voice, whether it be talking or using a device or using a picture exchange and being able to communicate with their parents. And that is such an amazing thing to be a part of these families’ lives.” Jessica Osmianski – Director of Development & Communications, Augusta levy Learning Center

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars, where attendees will be able to order drinks, watch their favorite Ohio Valley celebrities vie for the 2023 Mirrorball Trophy, and be part of the greater cause that the Augusta Levy Learning Center works towards every day.

”The valley turns out so big for Augusta Levy for anything that we do. It’s so amazing and humbling to see that they see the value in the work that we do and the importance of having these services in these kids’ lives.” Jessica Osmianski – Director of Development & Communications, Augusta levy Learning Center

There is a dinner before the show that begins at 5 pm and the dances begin at 7 pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Capitol Theatre’s website HERE: Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars: Capitol Theatre – Wheeling: Tickets-Center.com.

Voting for the ‘People’s Choice Award’ can be found HERE: DWTOVS – Augusta Levy Learning Center.