WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is this Saturday, and all the proceeds will go to help one of the best organizations in the Ohio Valley.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center offers one on one applied behavioral analysis therapy for children with autism. Their goal is to have every student be able to develop the skills they need to return to their home school district.

The money raised this weekend will allow them to continue their great work.

“Just to see the commitment that our dancers and stars put in to prepare for this; they practice for 8 weeks. They’re giving up their free time, and they’re all doing it to help our students. It’s an amazing, an amazing thing to be a part of but to also watch, and to see what the full product is at the end of the night.” JESSICA OSMIANSKI, Director of Development and Communications, Augusta Levy Learning Center

Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars will take place this Saturday, November 5th at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre. You can purchase tickets here.

Our very own 7NEWS anchor Stephanie Grindley will be one of the dancers this year, and you can vote early for your favorite couples here.

