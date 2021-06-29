Daniel L. Dudley sworn in as Wellsburg Mayor

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is officially a new mayor tonight in Wellsburg. Daniel L. Dudley was sworn in Tuesday evening, making him the first African American to ever hold the position.



Mayor Dudley tells us he’s eager to begin working with the public, and will have an open door policy, and even a suggestion box. He says his top priority will be to clean up Wellsburg, particularly dilapidated buildings.



We asked Mayor Dudley if becoming mayor was something he’s always wanted to do, and he had an interesting response.

“No, it was the last thing on my mind, but as I got involved in council and everything and then I saw the way some of the things were run, and everything, and how things were being done, and I took an interest in it. And the lady that passed away, Sue Simonetti, she was a great inspiration and beyond of a lot of things. I learned a lot off of her.” Mayor Daniel L. Dudley, Wellsburg

Mayor Dudley tells us that work on improving water and sewer infrastructure will begin next week, which includes brand new sewer lines. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.