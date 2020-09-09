Day of Giving Held for United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The 29th Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring was held today across the Valley. United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley paired up with nonprofits in Wheeling and many other volunteers to make today a great one for those locally. The Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring allowed volunteers to visit a non-profit agency to visit for the day, where they learned about the goals and background of the organization before lending a hand. Today, 80 volunteers divided into groups and offered their help with painting, cleaning, pulling weeds, mulching, and moving furniture.

“We feel that launching a campaign in a time of giving, right now, especially is a huge time for giving in the community. There have been so many canceled events. We wanted to make sure we gave the community the opportunity to volunteer this year,” said Jessica Rine, Executive Director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

“During a pandemic, to put all of the fears aside and say I still want to do something for our community, for youth services, and United Way says a lot about their character and just how caring they really are,” said Tammy Kruse, President of Youth Services.



The day usually has about 400 volunteers but United Way ensured that the the day utilized less workers, safely due to the pandemic.