Deadline approaching for Promise Scholarship registration

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The deadline for West Virginia high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship is just around the corner.

Students who would like to receive the scholarship have until midnight this Monday, March 1st, to complete both the Promise application and FAFSA to be considered. But the numbers of students who have registered for the Promise Scholarship have been down due to the pandemic. Those at Wheeling Park High School are encouraging students in the state to register and take advantage of the opportunity.

“The promise scholarship is over 19,000 dollars over a four-year period if you go to a school, state college or university in West Virgnia. That is a lot of money to put towards your tuition to definitely decrease the amount of money that you have to borrow or pay to go to college in West Virginia,” said Jennifer Kucera-Short, Department Chair of Wheeling Park Counseling Department.

Students who have yet to take their ACT or SAT exams can still apply for the Promise Scholarship before March 1st. They will be able to take the ACT and SAT exams during the next available dates in the summer.