Deadline to apply for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is this weekend

(WTRF) – The deadline to enroll for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is this upcoming weekend, and luckily, there is a program for Mountain State residents to make the registration process as easy as possible.

It’s called the West Virginia Navigator Program, and they want to get the word out about the upcoming deadline. They can help answer questions you may have or help you fill out the application. We spoke with their program director today, who tells us that since the passage of the American Rescue Plan, insurance under the ACA has gotten cheaper than ever before.

“Since July a new feature has started where anybody that has gotten unemployment in 2021, they can essentially get a fully subsidized health insurance plan which makes it free for just about everybody. So if you can’t get insurance through your job and you’re still looking for work and you need insurance and you’ve been on unemployment, a lot of people can qualify for that free health insurance plan.” Jeremy Smith, Program Director for the West Virginia

You can sign up yourself by visiting http://healthcare.gov or you can call the West Virginia Navigator program at 304-356-5839. Once again, you must complete the process before August 15th, which is this Sunday.