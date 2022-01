Deadly blaze renews focus on underground coal fires

FILE – A Boulder County neighborhood smolders after it was was destroyed by a wildfire in this aerial photo from a Colorado National Guard helicopter during a flyover by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021. An area outside Denver where Colorado’s most destructive in history wildfire burned 1,000 homes last month is home to numerous abandoned coal mines that authorities say could be a potential cause of the wind-driven wildfire. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP, Pool, File)

DENVER (AP) – Authorities investigating the cause of a wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 buildings last month in Colorado are looking at the possibility that the blaze is linked to underground coal fires have long smoldered at old coal mines in the area.

Authorities say the mines are just one of the possible causes they are looking into.

Across the U.S. officials are tracking more than 200 underground mine fires in more than a dozen states, and those are just the ones documented.

As climate change leads to drought across large swaths of a U.S. West that’s already seeing longer and more destructive fire seasons, experts say smoldering coal fires will pose a continuing threat.