Dealing With Head Injuries on the Football Field

What may only seem like a common head injury has been gaining more attention on the field over the last decade.

“I think the NFL, the colleges, and high school sports have really done a great job in this country to adapt.” Attorney Bob Fitzsimmons

More than ten years ago, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy was first identified. CTE is a progressive degenerative brain disease, often found in athletes with repeated brain trauma.

“They (the players) need to know it’s not worth it to have a permanent brain injury. When you see these people that have CTE, it’s bad.” Attorney Bob Fitzsimmons

But attorney Bob Fitzsimmons says the NFL, even high school and college sports, are responding to this well even as protocols on concussions are changing.

“As long as we follow the rules, we’re okay.” Attorney Bob Fitzsimmons

There still isn’t a helmet designed that could absorb the impact from a concussion just yet.

But we’re now more observant, some of the kick-off rules are different, and some medical personnel is more involved. Most teams have team physicians there to pull a player out and make sure they’re okay when needed.

Even some rules have changed, such as players being pulled out of the game for targeting head injuries.

“We still have another 5 or 10 years down the road to see what the impact of the rules that were implemented two or three years ago.” Attorney Bob Fitzsimmons

There’s still no cure for CTE, but a lot of medical experts still are researching the brain disease.



