Videos of a fighter pilot dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” allegedly flying over Ukraine had social media buzzing.

But what you heard turned out to be false.

So the big question is — how can you avoid getting fooled again?

Journalism experts warn against taking everything at face value.

They says your first instinct should be — Does this make sense?

Make sure the sources reporting the facts are credible.

It’s a good sign if multiple sources are reporting the same thing.

But if there’s an ulterior motive for sharing misinformation — whether it’s to sway public opinion or to prank people for a laugh –that’s a red flag.

Although media outlets should first verify facts before posting — experts say they don’t always.

That’s why fact-checking yourself is so important.

Going back to the First Amendment, when you have that power of the press, when you have that power of free speech, that comes with the responsibility for preserving it for people too.” Hans Meyer, Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, Ohio University

If you need help fact-checking, experts recommends going to snopes.com

They also say if you see the Storyful logo on a media company, that’s a good sign they verify their content.