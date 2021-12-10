“Deck the Halls” returns to raise money for the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Clientele Art Studio announced on Friday the return of its Deck The Halls auction event.

The auction features skateboard decks painted by local artists, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless. Created in 2018, the previous two events have raised a total of $9,000 for the Coalition.

“The premise for the show is, a local artist, or any artist rather, gets a blank skateboard deck and they paint it and decorate it however they feel fit, they bring it to us, we we auction–the auction starts at 50 dollars a board–and every cent of that goes to the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless. Will Wallace, Owner, Clientele Art Studio

The event will take place at Clientele Art Studio tomorrow from 8:00PM to midnight. Light catering will be provided by Whisk Bakery and So Nuts 4 Donuts will be parked outside.