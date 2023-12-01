WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As you deck the halls this season, you may want to check out one business that not only offers beautiful holiday decorations but also helps the disabled.

The Grow Greenhouse is operated by Russell Nesbitt Services at the WATCH Center in Wheeling.

Clients hand create the decorations, pine wreaths, grave blankets, and more.

You can stop by to browse or purchase in their fresh pine-scented greenhouse.

“Well here at Grow Greenhouse we provide life opportunities for people with disabilities. And our main offices are located in Fulton. Here at the WATCH Center we have life skills and pre-vocational skills on the floor inside the WATCH Center. And once they establish those, they come out here and we build upon those.” Andrea Kleeh | Grow Greenhouse supervisor

The Grow Greenhouse is located at 2600 Main Street, Wheeling.

They are open 10 to 4, Monday through Friday, and 10 to 1 Saturday.

Prices range from $4 to $70.