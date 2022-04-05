West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Cole Laya is a name that has made history for West Liberty wrestling. He’s the first player in program history to win 2 straight national championships. He was also named this week as the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 Wrestler of the Year. While he is very appreciative of the accolades, the growth of the team for his final season as a Topper comes first.

“I’m more concerned with the growth of the team. Just, I know, we want to continue to do better and better each year so that’s like first priority, and, upon that, being the first one to do this back to back and be a national champion back to back is just awesome. It’s an honor to have my name engraved in history here,” Laya said.

Laya is very grateful for the time he’s spent being coached by Danny Irwin.

“He’s helped me grow a tremendous amount when he was recruiting me. Until now, its been nothing short of just uphill the whole way,” Laya said.

“He’